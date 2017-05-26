Budget 2017: Homeless still helpless after Budget - MANA

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:27

"15% of the population, 1% of the budget - that won’t change a bloody thing for Maori" said MANA Leader Hone Harawira "That’s less than the 3% on the dollar iwi get in a treaty settlement, and that was a rip off!"

"Mind you it’s what we got from Labour so nothing’s changed in the last 20 years" said Harawira.

"And National adding a few bucks to the accommodation settlement won’t do nothing to fix the housing crisis because all that money goes directly to landlords or motel owners. The accommodation supplement goes DIRECTLY to National Party voters.

"And I hear Labour moaning about National’s budget, but they were the crowd who started the sell-off of state houses and the eviction of poor people. Labour’s housing policy is just a pink version of National’s so no gain there either.

What we need is a comprehensive housing policy - like MANA’s. Stop foreigners from buying existing houses - 10,000 houses available to buy. Force speculators to sell houses - another 10,000 available to buy. 20,000 houses on the market - BOOM - housing prices drop through the floor, and first home buyers are in. Then government can concentrate on building houses for people who need them.

"This stuff isn’t rocket science. All it means is putting people before profit and the answer is easy"