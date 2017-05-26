Budget 2017: Investing in our Pacific communities

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:14

Investment in Budget 2017 will help improve outcomes for our Pacific communities in New Zealand, Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro says.

The Ministry will receive $3 million over four years to increase its policy, research and evaluation capabilities.

"My expectation is that the Ministry will be the hub for Pacific knowledge and intelligence and the first stop for those looking to make improvements for our people. This funding will help work towards those ambitions," says Mr Ngaro.

"It also builds on the achievements we’ve made in the projects funded through previous budgets.

"While we’ve made huge strides in tackling some of the issues that Pacific peoples face, whether that’s health, education, employment or incomes, the Government is committed to continuous improvement.

"I’ve asked the Ministry to look for those opportunities where Pacific people can lead the mainstream, including across Government. This funding will help the Ministry identify what policies, projects and programmes are likely to have the biggest impact for our people, especially as Pacific communities continue to grow in New Zealand."