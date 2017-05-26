PSA comment on closed-door sales of Horowhenua pensioner housing

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:18

Pensioner housing in Horowhenua must not be sold without a proper process - and a proposed deal should be stopped, the PSA says.

Horowhenua District Council has reportedly selected a "stock transfer partner" in a process that’s largely taken place behind closed doors.

The deal is for 115 pensioner flats in Levin and Foxton, and 1 hectare of residential development land in Levin.

PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay has urged the council to halt the sale to allow proper public consultation on the decision.

"We are concerned at both the closed-door process and the outcome of any sale of council housing," Mr Barclay says.

"The PSA opposes the privatisation of publicly-owned housing, because it generally leads to a loss of public housing and an increase in costs for tenants.

"It is vital the public maintains control of essential assets so ratepayers can ensure they are properly managed and maintained, and serve the needs of the people in their communities.

"This is even more important given the ongoing and worsening housing supply crisis throughout New Zealand."

Horowhenua PSA organiser Dolly Larkins says local members would have a lot to say on the sale, and urges the council to allow the public to have input.

Mr Barclay says local government should be increasing the availability of social housing - and central government should provide significant investment to help them do this.