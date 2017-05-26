Mental health funding boost welcome news - Matt Doocey

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 16:29

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has welcomed Government’s announcement of an extra $224 million over four years for mental health services.

"Last year as Deputy Chair of the Social Services Select Committee I arranged for a cross-party visit by the Social Services Select Committee to Canterbury to hear from service providers about their response to communities’ psycho-social recovery needs in post-earthquake Canterbury.

"Mental health is a social investment priority for the Government. From my work as an MP and with my background in mental health, I know how important it is to connect people to the support they need.

"I welcome this boost in funding and know it will be welcomed by our service providers."

Doocey said he looked forward to seeing the new mental health and addiction strategy that would include a new approach to dealing with mental health issues. "It is important there is room for new thinking and innovative solutions, and I look forward to seeing what is proposed over the coming months."