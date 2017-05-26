Budget 2017: $42m extra for Waikato DHB

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 17:30

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says new funding for Waikato DHB in Budget 2017 increases the DHB’s total allocation to a record level.

Waikato DHB will receive an extra $42 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $1.221 billion for 2017/18. That’s an extra $392 million in funding over the last nine years.

"Continuing to increase access to health services remains this Government’s number one funding priority," says Dr Coleman.

"DHBs will benefit from an extra $1.76 billion over four years to invest in services, improve access and to meet the demands of a growing population.

"In addition to this, DHBs will also receive their share of $1.54 billion for wage increases for our 55,000 care and disability support workers as part of the care and support pay equity settlement.

"The Government’s investment in health will reach a record $16.77 billion in 2017/178. An extra $888 million will be invested for 2017/18 - the biggest increase in eleven years, an increase of around $5 billion across our nine Budgets.

"This investment in Budget 2017 will help New Zealanders continue to access the healthcare they need."

The extra health funding also includes:

$205 million for disability support services. This includes $27 million which will go to the Enabling Good Lives programme.

$60 million for Pharmac to provide more access to new medicines.

$52.3 million for emergency ambulance services.

$38.5 million to continue the roll-out of the bowel screening programme.

$100 million through the Budget 2017 Social Investment Package for innovative new mental health services.