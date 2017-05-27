Auckland's nightscape to be transformed

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 09:28

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has welcomed plans for Auckland’s Harbour Bridge to be transformed at night with a state-of-the-art, sustainable, world first lighting system.

"The Harbour Bridge is an iconic Auckland landmark and this exciting use of technology will transform Auckland’s night-time skyline.

"In a world first, the energy required for the nearly 90,000 LED lights and 200 floodlights will be offset by solar and battery technology," Mr Bridges says.

The NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Council and Vector are working together to install the state-of-the-art LED lighting system for Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

"This further enhances New Zealand’s reputation as an innovative, forward leaning country that is committed to environmentally and fiscally sound ideas to store and use energy.

"When complete, Auckland will be able to showcase spectacular night-time lighting shows that will be a significant attraction for both Aucklanders and visitors to the city," Mr Bridges says.

The LED lights will use half the energy and will last five times longer than standard lighting, and only need replacing every 10-15 years. The energy required will be offset by 700 solar panels installed near the Harbour Bridge where a large battery will store the energy.

"As well as providing a great attraction for Auckland, this project will future proof a key asset further securing Auckland’s economic, environmental and social futures," Mr Bridges says.