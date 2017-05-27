$71k for 120 youth development opportunities

Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 09:04

Seven youth sector organisations will share a total of $71,000 funding to help provide new youth development opportunities for around 120 young people, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This will support more leadership, volunteering and mentoring opportunities for young people across New Zealand," says Ms Kaye.

"The opportunities range from enabling young people to take part in ocean-going voyages, aimed at fostering skills such as teamwork and nautical knowledge, to supporting them to design and lead community events.

"There are many organisations out there doing fantastic work for our young people, and it’s great to be able to support them to provide more development opportunities."

The funding announced today will support initiatives in areas including Northland, Auckland, Katikati, Central Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Christchurch.

"As well as developing their own skills and leadership, participants in some of these initiatives will also get the chance to give back to their communities at the same time," says Ms Kaye.

"A particular focus of this investment will be supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as young disabled people."

The organisations and initiatives sharing in the funding are:

YES Disability Resource Centre - $20,000 to support 15 young disabled people from Auckland to receive mentoring, to build their confidence and support them to pursue their goals.

Sources of Unconditional Love Charitable Trust - $11,000 to provide ten young women from Auckland and Wellington who have leadership potential with opportunities to lead high-profile community events, as part of the SOULsquad programme.

Northland Sailing Trust - $10,000 to enable 15 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to participate in youth development voyages, which provide the opportunity to build confidence, learn about sailing, navigation and the environment and develop other skills and an understanding between cultures.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council - $10,000 to enable 12 local young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to receive mentoring and leadership development opportunities via the Inspire Youth Council and other local activities.

Youth Alive Trust - $10,000 to enable 40 youth volunteers in Christchurch to receive leadership training by working with experienced youth workers and participating in other programmes and events.

Katikati Resource Centre - $5000 to support 15 local young people to participate in a youth leadership group, aimed at helping them develop resilience and leadership skills and contribute positively to their community.

Maketu Health and Social Services - $5000 to support 15 local young people to develop leadership skills and resilience and contribute positively to their community, including by helping to design and participate in a leadership hikoi.

"Today’s investment will help towards our goals of increasing youth development opportunities from 50,000 to 70,000 annually, and increasing the funds targeting disadvantaged youth from 18 to 30 per cent.

"A leadership, mentoring or volunteering opportunity can be the catalyst that turns a young person’s life around, and opens them to new directions and new possibilities.

"This is about giving more young people the chance to develop their skills and build a path to a successful future," says Ms Kaye.