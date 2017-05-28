Macindoe attends International Transport Forum

Sunday, 28 May, 2017 - 11:01

Associate Transport Minister Tim Macindoe will tomorrow travel to Germany to attend the 2017 International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit of Transport Ministers.

The Summit is being held from 31 May - 2 June and will bring together members from approximately 57 countries to explore the trends shaping transport governance and to identify the most pressing challenges in the global transport sector.

"I look forward to being able to further strengthen the connections we have with our international counterparts and to be part of shaping the transport policy agenda on a global level," Mr Macindoe says.

Mr Macindoe will be speaking on a panel focusing on the regulation required for automated and autonomous driving.

"Among other benefits, if automated and autonomous vehicles are adequately managed they have the potential significantly to improve road safety and reduce road trauma in New Zealand, so it is vital to be part of this global discussion.

"During the panel session I will be looking both to promote New Zealand’s regulatory framework, which allows and encourages innovation, and to learn from the experiences of other members."

Mr Macindoe will also attend meetings with ministers and technical experts from a range of countries.