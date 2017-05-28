Wanaka School developments boost for the Upper Clutha

Sunday, 28 May, 2017 - 13:31

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean said it was a great day for families of the Upper Clutha, with a new primary school and a major development at Mt Aspiring College being announced today.

"There’ll be high excitement amongst the community and teaching staff at this news, which I believe will future-proof the educational needs of the Upper Clutha for many years to come.

"To have around $19 million in Government funding coming into the Wanaka area in one go is tremendous, with the new primary school meaning the area can accommodate another 400 students, up from the 1500 currently in the town.

"I am pleased for local families, and the education fraternity who have communicated their needs to me over time, that they now have this wonderful result.

"There’s massive growth occurring in Wanaka thanks to booming tourism and building development with new housing subdivisons, including The Heights, Northlake and Hikuwai, attracting more families to the area.

"I do not want to see growth in Wanaka being stifled for young families because of a lack of educational facilities and believe this announcement addresses that issue.

"This investment affords the community the opportunity to grow and develop unimpeded and will give Wanaka schools the capacity to meet its increasing population needs.

"Of course the funding comes on top of the $1.4 million for four new classrooms at Wanaka Primary, which I announced there in February, giving the community the future option of several great primary schools in the area, including Holy Family and Hawea Flat.

"Today’s funding announcement comes as part of Budget 2017 and includes around $16 million for a new primary school in Wanaka and around $3 million for six new classrooms at Mt Aspiring College.

"The Ministry of Education is still in the site acquisition process and because of commercial sensitivity can't reveal any further details at this time," Mrs Dean said.

- The $3 million is on top of $700,000 for two new classrooms at Mt Aspiring last year, with all of the new classrooms at the college being delivered as one project.

- The new Wanaka primary school will be built in two stages to provide for an extra 400 students.

- The first stage is expected to be completed, and part of the new school open, in 2019.

- The second stage is expected to be completed by 2020, with capacity for a potential third stage in the next ten years, so that over time the new school could accommodate up to 800 students.