Government needs to 'grow up on students' welfare'

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 13:30

The Government’s lily-livered attempt at supporting students in the latest budget is evidence of its incompetency on students’ welfare, according to the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance.

"The Government is offering a petty $20 extra in accommodation benefits to only ten percent of students", says Jack Close, spokesperson for the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance.

"As a result of this budget, the vast majority of students will continue to cut back on food in order to pay for their rent, continue to take out overdrafts just to cover day-today costs of living, and continue to have sleep for dinner."

"In the last five years, rent prices have inflated by 31.6 percent. A $140 room in 2012 now costs $44 more. $20 extra, only available in a year’s time, will barely make a difference even for the small number of students expected to receive it - especially if the Government fails to address housing supply."

"For students in our biggest cities, student allowances or weekly living cost loans barely cover rent, let alone food or utility bills. Does the Government really think that $20 extra for only a fraction of students is anything more than a joke?"

The Aotearoa Students’ Alliance calls on the Government to grow up, front up, and take responsibility for its students.