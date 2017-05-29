Get cathedral restoration moving - NZ First

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 15:59

New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters says the "bleating" from Christchurch MP Nicky Wagner can easily be stopped.

"She needs to get the job done and end the stalemate over the quake-wrecked cathedral.

"Ms Wagner, who has inherited the responsibility and is now Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, could shut me up if she just got working - her government has been dilly dallying for six years.

"The Minister looks a tad silly by ranting at New Zealand First every time we remind her government there’s a leadership vacuum on this issue. She could save her breath by getting the job done.

"If the cathedral was now a hive of restoration activity we would quite happily have got on with the many other jobs we are doing and stayed silent - but we are doing our work and reminding the government where it has badly, and sadly, slipped up," says Mr Peters.