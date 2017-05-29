New Law Commissioner appointed

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 16:01

Former Secretary for Justice Belinda Clark has been appointed as Law Commissioner, Justice Minister Amy Adams announced today.

"Ms Clark brings a wealth of experience, having worked at the highest levels of the public service both here and across the Tasman," Ms Adams says.

Ms Clark has worked in Australia since 2014 as the Victorian Public Sector Commissioner. She was the Secretary for Justice from 2001 to 2011 and has also held the roles of Director of the Office of Treaty Settlements, Chief Executive of the Tertiary Education Commission and General Manager, Policy and Planning of the Accident Compensation Corporation.

"She possesses the leadership, policy, Treaty and public sector experience to make a valuable contribution across the wide range of the Law Commission’s work programme," Ms Adams says.

Ms Clark takes up her five year appointment on 1 August 2017.

"I want to thank out-going Commissioner Hon Dr Wayne Mapp for his work since appointed to the Law Commission in March 2012, in particular for his leadership on Commission’s DNA issues paper."

The Law Commission is an independent Crown body charged with the systematic review, reform, and development of the law. It investigates and reports to Parliament on how laws can be improved in specific areas it is asked to investigate by the Minister responsible.