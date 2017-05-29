Protection for domestic violence victims in workplace

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 15:36

Two Bills are currently at the select committee stage. The Domestic Violence - Victims’ Protection Bill provides protection for victims of domestic violence by helping victims to stay employed, addressing discrimination stemming from domestic violence in the workplace, and treating domestic violence as a health and safety workplace hazard. This Bill brings a normally private matter into the working domain.

The Employment Relations (Allowing Higher Earners to Contract Out of Personal Grievance Provisions) Amendment Bill seeks to allow employees earning over $150,000 to contract out of the personal grievance rights under the Employment Relations Act.

