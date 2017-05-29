|
Two Bills are currently at the select committee stage. The Domestic Violence - Victims’ Protection Bill provides protection for victims of domestic violence by helping victims to stay employed, addressing discrimination stemming from domestic violence in the workplace, and treating domestic violence as a health and safety workplace hazard. This Bill brings a normally private matter into the working domain.
The Employment Relations (Allowing Higher Earners to Contract Out of Personal Grievance Provisions) Amendment Bill seeks to allow employees earning over $150,000 to contract out of the personal grievance rights under the Employment Relations Act.
To read more about the Bills and how they may affect your business, click here.: https://www.bellgully.com/publications/protection-for-domestic-violence-victims-in-workplace-contracting-out-by-higher-earners
