NZ relief following floods in Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 09:52

New Zealand will provide $200,000 to support emergency relief efforts in Sri Lanka following floods and landslides caused by torrential rains, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

"Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have affected almost half a million people, with a death toll of more than 150 and many people missing," Mr Brownlee says.

"New Zealand is committed to supporting the people of Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

"Our contribution to the relief effort will support the Sri Lankan Red Cross to provide immediate support to those in need.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in Sri Lanka. The weather forecast is for further heavy monsoon rains in the coming days," Mr Brownlee says.