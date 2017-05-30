Budget 2017 shares the benefits of growth - National

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 10:08

Budget 2017 shares the benefits of growth by improving public services, investing in the infrastructure needed for a growing country, reducing debt and lifting incomes. Steven Joyce’s first budget was a confident budget for a confident country that has its best years ahead of it.

Our ninth Budget shows continuing improvement in the Government’s books and solid economic growth expected to average around 3 per cent over the next five years.

As Minister of Science and Innovation, and Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment, I was pleased to see an additional $372.8 million will be invested over the next four years in the Innovative New Zealand programme to build a stronger economic future for New Zealand.

This continues momentum from the $761.4 million investment made through the Innovative New Zealand programme in Budget 2016, and reaffirms the Government’s commitment in growing our science system, producing the 21st century skills New Zealand needs, and encouraging innovation and industry investment.

The Innovative New Zealand 2017 package includes:

$203.1 million for Science and Innovation over four years, taking the Government’s annual science and innovation investment to $1.66 billion by 2021.

$132.1 million for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment over four years, to ensure New Zealand has a workforce that is able to meet the needs of our growing economy and adapt to change.

$31.1 million in economic development funding over four years to improve the experience for business when dealing with government and support the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s role as the lead space agency.

There are two new science initiatives through Budget 2017 - both delivered through the Strategic Science Investment Fund.

The first initiative is $21 million for Antarctic Science to provide a stable funding platform for strategic underpinning Antarctic research. This investment will improve our understanding in priority areas such as climate change and ecosystem resilience, and lift our ability to collaborate with other countries.

The second new initiative is $19.5 million to enhance New Zealand’s earthquake, tsunami and volcano monitoring and response capability. This funding will enable GeoNet to operate on a 24/7 basis, and support critical hazards research that will inform both quick responses to natural hazards and long-term planning.

On top of the Innovative New Zealand package, the Budget delivers another$65 million to support students from low-income backgrounds who are facing higher accommodation costs - as part of the Family Incomes Package.

All New Zealanders deserve the opportunity to make the most of their potential, but we cannot provide that opportunity without a growing economy.

The Belt and Road

The week before the Budget I travelled to China to represent the Government at the Belt and Road Summit in Beijing. People wonder what the Belt and Road is. Fundamentally, it is a reimagining or reinterpretation of the ancient Silk Road from China to the West, which now expresses China’s interest in connecting wide areas over land to the west, and through the maritime routes.

Insofar as it focuses on connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and general support for globalisation, it is something that we as a small trading nation want to engage with. I went to listen, learn and to demonstrate New Zealand’s interest.

While in China I took the time to open a new Innovation Institute for the University of Auckland’s Uniservices in Hangzhou, and the opening of the Joint Institute between University of Waikato and Zhejiang University City College, also in Hangzhou. I also spoke at a lovely ceremony to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the New Zealand Centre at Peking University, China’s leading university.

The connections between our two countries are many and varied. Our excellent science and tertiary education sectors have developed many relationships, and the opportunities ahead are colossal.

One of our new Education Minister Nikki Kaye’s first jobs was to unveil a commemorative photograph at Auckland Grammar School dedicated to New Zealand’s first ever female university graduate, Kate Edger.

Kate attended the school in the 1870s, when some girls were allowed. In the senior school she was the only female in a class of boys and went on to gain a University Scholarship.

Kate Edgar became New Zealand’s first female university graduate in 1877, when she completed a Bachelor of Arts in Latin and Mathematics at the University of New Zealand. She didn’t just break new ground in New Zealand; she was also the first woman in the British Empire to receive a BA degree.

Till now, her success has never been recognised at the school, so it was a nice touch for Nikki Kaye to celebrate her achievements and inspire the boys.