Appointments support business growth and promotion

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 11:19

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Trade Minister Todd McClay have welcomed appointments and reappointments to the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Board (NZTE) and the New Zealand Story Board (NZ Story Board).

Carmel Fisher has been appointed to the NZTE Board and Robin Hapi has been reappointed.

"Carmel has a wealth of experience in the investment industry in New Zealand and I’m confident she will provide valuable insights and expertise to the Board. She is a seasoned investment professional with more than 30 years' experience in the New Zealand investment industry," Mr Bridges says.

"Robin has been a strong contributor to the Board. With his recent appointment as Chair of the MÄori Economic Development Advisory Board he will bring a wealth of knowledge about opportunities for MÄori economic development and engagement with MÄori stakeholders," Mr Bridges says.

"Under our ambitious new trade strategy, Trade Agenda 2030, the Government is committed to helping kiwi companies move from market access to market success," Mr McClay says.

"NZTE and NZ Story are important contributors to the continued success of our exporters in overseas market," Mr McClay says.

Cameron Harland has been appointed Chair to the NZ Story Board. Stephen Smith has been reappointed as a member.

"We’re pleased with the progress that continues to be made with NZ Story and note the importance of maintaining private sector expertise on the Board. We’re happy to be able to retain both Stephen Smith and Cameron Harland and confident they will continue to make strong contributions," Mr Bridges says.