Three-year extension for Whanau Ora commissioning approach

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 13:31

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies - Te Pou Matakana, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu and Pasifika Futures - have had their agreements extended for another three years, says Minister for Whānau Ora Te Ururoa Flavell.

"The agreement extension will provide security for these agencies and an opportunity to further build on the commissioning for outcomes approach, and helping more whānau," says Mr Flavell.

The Government committed over $66 million to Commissioning Whānau Ora outcomes in the current financial year and at the end of 2016 Commissioning Agencies reported that over 10,500 whānau and families had received support this year through their initiatives.

One of the key principles driving the negotiations was to preserve the flexibility for Commissioning Agencies to operate autonomously and to invest in initiatives responsive to whānau aspirations, while ensuring that the agencies meet the accountability requirements of Te Puni Kōkiri.

"The commissioning model is innovative. It uses Commissioning agencies as non-government organisations to connect whānau and families to a range of support and opportunities in their community," says Mr Flavell

"It also enables the brokering of more flexible initiatives and services to support whānau to achieve their aspirations. With an extra $10 million for Whānau Ora in Budget 2017, Commissioning Agencies will have a confirmed budget for 2017/18 of $73.5 million and it takes to $110 million the amount of new money allocated over the last three years.

"Commissioning Agencies invest in positive outcomes for whānau rather than investing in prescribed services.

"Extending the agreements with the Commissioning Agencies provides continuity of service, the ability to engage more whānau and families with targeted support and in the end create more enduring outcomes for whānau and families overall."

For more about Whānau Ora go to www.tpk.govt.nz