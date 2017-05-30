2017 Green Ribbon awards finalists announced

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 15:07

Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry today announced the 2017 Green Ribbon Awards finalists, recognising exceptional environmental and conservation initiatives throughout New Zealand.

"These national awards, now in their 27th year, play an important role in celebrating and raising the profile of outstanding contributions by individuals, communities and organisations to protect and manage New Zealand’s environment," Dr Smith says.

"The standard of nominations this year was particularly high and it’s great to see so many people and organisations stepping up to care for our environment. We received close to 150 nominations, from all corners of the country."

Ms Barry says the finalists are doing exceptional work to conserve New Zealand’s unique environment and species for generations to come.

"What particularly stands out from the stories of our finalists this year is the leadership they have shown to deliver significant, tangible outcomes for the environment and conservation," Ms Barry says.

"Many of the finalists have achieved remarkable results through community involvement and collaboration with others. They are examples of New Zealanders working together for the common good."

The Green Ribbon Awards will once again include the presentation of the Loder Cup, which was first awarded in 1929.

"This is one of the country’s oldest conservation awards and recognises outstanding work to protect our native plants. The Green Ribbon Awards is a fitting opportunity to congratulate the winner of this special award," Ms Barry says.

All Green Ribbon Awards finalists will be invited to attend a ceremony at Parliament on 8 June. Winners will be announced for each category, including the overall supreme winner. Read the finalists’ stories on the Green Ribbon Awards website www.greenribbonawards.org.nz

Finalists for 2017:

Minimising Our Waste:

Webstar | Xtreme Zero Waste | Department of Corrections

Resilience to Climate Change:

New Zealand Post | Post Nelson Ltd | Sustainability Trust

Protecting our Coasts and Oceans:

Whaingaroa Harbour Care | Moana New Zealand and Sanford Ltd | Coastal Restoration Trust of New Zealand | South Taranaki Underwater Club

Protecting our Biodiversity:

Gisborne District Council | QEII National Trust and its covenanters | Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society | Stewart Island/Rakiura Community and Environment Trust

Caring for our Water:

Whangawehi Catchment Management Group | Discover Waitomo | Wharekopae Catchment Group

Business Leadership:

Air New Zealand | Nelson Mail, Fairfax Media | Countdown (Progressive Enterprises)

Community Leadership:

Te KÄkano Aotearoa Trust| Polhill Protectors | Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust

Leadership in Communication and Education:

The Project Crimson Trust | Zealandia | Dargaville Intermediate School

Kaitiaki Leadership:

Para Kore Marae Inc. | Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi o NgÄti Kahu

Philanthropy and Partnership:

Taranaki Mounga Project Ltd | Genesis Energy | The Project Crimson Trust