Conscious capitalism can create flourishing communities - Walter Robb

Former Whole Foods Market Co-CEO Walter Robb leads a discussion in Sydney next week, on how conscious capitalism creates thriving businesses, and flourishing communities.

Robb led with this philosophy, as he helped the retail grocer to unprecedented growth - rising from 12 stores to 464, across three countries.

The principle of conscious capitalism is about instilling your business with a purpose, and thinking beyond your organisation and making decisions based on the community, employees and all stakeholders.

Walter Robb will headline Day Two of Business Forum 2017, which is being run by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. Visit charteredaccountantsanz.com/businessforum to join the conversation.

"I think purpose is the ultimate why question. Both for an individual and a company, it gets to the heart of why you’re even here," said Robb.

The forum is looking at the business case for Purpose Beyond Profit and will be a gathering of leaders in innovation, disruption and change.

Jeana Abbott, CA ANZ’s Head of Education, said, "just like technology, business is evolving and the sole purpose of an organisation needs to be about more than just profit.

"In this changing environment, many businesses struggle to survive if they don’t connect with their communities.

"This forum is bringing together leaders from around the world to discuss how you make that connection happen.

"It’s about coming up with a model which serves your business, your community, employees, and investors."

The conversation will also be led by Brazil-based President of Semco, Ricardo Semler, who’s become famous for restructuring relationships with staff, to empower employees and drive performance.

Organisational development consultant and author, Zach Mercurio, will explain why it’s important to clarify, develop and instill a purpose within your business.

Simon Griffiths, social entrepreneur and founder of Who Gives A Crap, will detail the ten lessons learnt from purpose-driven product implementation.

Hundreds are expected to attend the two-day forum which will be held in Sydney on June 5th and 6th, and in Auckland on June 8th and 9th.

For more information on the full list of speakers, and package prices, visit charteredaccountantsanz.com/businessforum. Join the conversation #businessforum17.