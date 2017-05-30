Maori land owners left in limbo - Meka Whaitiri

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 16:52

The measly figure allocated to the troubled Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms in Budget 2017 are a sign the reforms are a low priority for the Government and will leave many MÄori land owners in limbo, says Labour’s Ikaroa-RÄwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.

"The National Government showed how much they value MÄori by only allocating us one per cent of this election year "catch-up" Budget.

"That’s put the Minister of MÄori Development in an awkward position because now he’s only got peanuts to throw at his pet project, Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms.

"Since the Budget, the Minister’s been trumpeting big financial benefits for the MÄori Land Service (MLS) but it is not new money.

"This year Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms received the paltry sum of less than $2 million in new money.

"The reforms hinge on the MLS as the Minister has been promising land owners that it will answer their calls for easier decision making and expert advice.

"How can land owners know this when we still haven’t seen a business case, or a transitional implementation plan, or real targets and we don’t know what type of structure the MLS will take?

"After nine years of National and the MÄori Party, MÄori remain overrepresented in bad statistics for health, home ownership and education standards.

"The pitiful slice of the pie given to Vote MÄori Development and Te Ture Whenua reforms confirms the Minister is okay with MÄori just getting the crumbs.

"All this leaves MÄori land owners feeling uncertain and confused around the future of their whenua," says Meka Whaitiri.