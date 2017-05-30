Maori land owners left in limbo - Meka Whaitiri

|
The measly figure allocated to the troubled Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms in Budget 2017 are a sign the reforms are a low priority for the Government and will leave many MÄori land owners in limbo, says Labour’s Ikaroa-RÄwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.
"The National Government showed how much they value MÄori by only allocating us one per cent of this election year "catch-up" Budget.
"That’s put the Minister of MÄori Development in an awkward position because now he’s only got peanuts to throw at his pet project, Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms.
"Since the Budget, the Minister’s been trumpeting big financial benefits for the MÄori Land Service (MLS) but it is not new money.
"This year Te Ture Whenua MÄori reforms received the paltry sum of less than $2 million in new money.
"The reforms hinge on the MLS as the Minister has been promising land owners that it will answer their calls for easier decision making and expert advice.
"How can land owners know this when we still haven’t seen a business case, or a transitional implementation plan, or real targets and we don’t know what type of structure the MLS will take?
"After nine years of National and the MÄori Party, MÄori remain overrepresented in bad statistics for health, home ownership and education standards.
"The pitiful slice of the pie given to Vote MÄori Development and Te Ture Whenua reforms confirms the Minister is okay with MÄori just getting the crumbs.
"All this leaves MÄori land owners feeling uncertain and confused around the future of their whenua," says Meka Whaitiri.
