ACT giving National a lesson - Aotearoa Students' Alliance

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 08:59

National is now the only party that refuses to address students’ welfare, following a speech made by ACT Party leader David Seymour at Victoria University last night, in which the Epsom MP asserted the need for increased support for students, according to the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance.

"Labour, the Greens, NZ First, MÄori and now ACT all agree that the current level of support for students is insufficient", says Jack Close, spokesperson for the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance.

"Mr Seymour was right to suggest that loan living costs should be increased and indexed to rocketing rental price inflation, especially considering that the current weekly payments of $178.81 fail to cover rent for students in our biggest cities - let alone food or bills."

"In the last five years, living costs have only increased by a meagre $6, while a standard $140 room in 2012 costs $44 more today. This incoherent policy places the deficit on students’ doormats, meaning they either have to cut back on food, or plunge themselves further into debt."

"When the party known for its hard-line approach to public finance is advocating for better support, you know it’s time to step up. National couldn’t be more out of touch on this issue if they tried."