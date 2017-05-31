Funding available for community leadership

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:01

Funding for those wanting to build leadership and capability in volunteering, social enterprise and the community is available from today, says Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro.

The Community Leadership Fund opens today with $500,000 available.

"The Community and Voluntary sector makes a massive contribution to New Zealand every day," says Mr Ngaro.

"This is only the second year the fund has been available and recognises the support, capacity building and guidance that many of New Zealand’s community leadership groups provide.

"Last year we were able to fund six organisations including The Volunteer Army who were using the grant to support its work with schools to develop our future volunteers.

Nationally-focused not-for-profits who provide leadership and capability building can submit their applications between now and 12 July 2017, with decisions to be made by the end of August.

More information can be found on www.communitymatters.govt.nz.