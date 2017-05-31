Labour Party policy is welcome news for greyhounds

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:37

Animal welfare supporters are upbeat by a private email confirming that the Labour party would seek long awaited transparency from the greyhound racing industry, around the highly sensitive issues of culling non-performing dogs and the serious injuries the dogs suffer on racetracks.

Aaron Cross, GPL Spokesperson:

"This is welcome relief for our animal protection movement, that seeks to have greyhounds treated with the same dignity and respect as other companion animals, as opposed to disposable short term investments for the benefit of the gambling industry."

The Greyhound Protection League petitioned the government in early 2013, seeking an independent inquiry into the large number of "missing" greyhounds that were bred and imported for the racing industry. Petitioners also sought a commitment to transparency around numbers of greyhounds injured and killed. Despite repeated promises, the industry has refused to make such information public.

"If Labour are voted into power we’re going to see huge benefits for greyhounds and their welfare as the routine culling of greyhounds will no longer be kept secret. Provided the racing industry doesn’t seek to mislead the government by providing false numbers, this will allow regular Kiwis to see just how wasteful and cruel this pointless activity is. There will be no more hiding for this awful business."

Previous Minister for Racing MP Nathan Guy gave assurances that the public could have confidence in the greyhound racing industry but at the same time repeatedly refused to seek and provide information on numbers culled and injured.

"This is where plausible deniability transforms into the realm of wilful negligence," said Mr Cross. "You can’t have your finger on the go button of an industry but go to considerable lengths to make sure no-one tells you about it’s harmful destructive side."

"That Minister has thankfully been replaced, and we remain hopeful that the National Party will see the fair and reasonable argument for transparency. We hope the new Minister will take a more humane position on the ethics of killing hundreds of dogs for the entertainment industry every year".

The Greyhound Protection League believe that by collating data about greyhound movements from indirect certifiable sources, they can all but prove directly that the racing industry is still putting over five hundred greyhounds to death every year in New Zealand, despite a supposed industry commitment to reform.

"The industries breeding reduction targets are to halve the over population of greyhounds by this year, but thats not in relation to the countries capacity to rehome unwanted race dogs, thats only referring to the oversupply in terms of running their business of daily races like they always have. If you look beyond the spin, their motivations are purely financial prosperity and not to look after the greyhounds they use in the long term."

"Despite claiming to want no healthy greyhound euthanased, the only plan they have, is to kill hundreds of greyhounds a year, every year, forever."

"As a caring, responsible, humane society, we can stop this, and together that is exactly what we must do."