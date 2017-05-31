Budget 2017: $4 million to help equip Maori youth

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 11:48

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says a new $4 million pilot initiative he announced today as part of Budget 2017 will help young MÄori obtain essential documents to help set them up for their futures.

"Successful young MÄori have a significant impact on the country’s social and economic success and we want to give them all a chance to share in the opportunities that are out there," says Mr Flavell.

The initiative, Passport to Life - Taiohi Ararau, will assist taiohi aged 15-24 to get all-important credentials for life.

"We want our young people to participate fully in society and this funding will help them to do that ensuring they have the documentation and certification they need.

"Some don’t have photo identification, a bank account, driver’s licence or an IRD number which can all be barriers to our young people entering the workforce, education or training.

"I also expect to make a further significant announcement around this initiative in the coming weeks," says Mr Flavell.