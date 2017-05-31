$3.3m for climate change projects

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 14:00

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy and Associate Minister Louise Upston have announced $3.3 million in new funding for eight climate change research projects in the agriculture, horticulture and forestry sectors.

The research projects were approved by the Ministry for Primary Industries under its Sustainable Land Management and Climate Change (SLMACC) research programme.

"This funding plays an important part in helping our primary industries prepare for the future challenges of climate change," says Mr Guy.

"The information we obtain through these research projects help us better understand the effects that climate change has on our primary sectors, and to make informed decisions for the future.

"There is a high calibre of research projects approved for funding. For example, AgResearch will be looking at the energy efficiency of livestock agrifood products through their lifecycle to overseas markets. Another project will look at the potential impact of climate change on where different horticultural industries are based."

Four of the eight projects involve the forestry industry.

"In one of these projects, Landcare Research New Zealand will be looking at the best options for land use following radiata pine harvesting in the Gisborne District, and looking at the potential of less common forest species for off-setting greenhouse gas emissions," Ms Upston says.

"Forestry is one of New Zealand’s largest and cheapest forms of carbon storage and will play a major role in adapting to climate change. These projects have an important role in building our knowledge and preparing for the future."

A full list of successful projects receiving funding through SLMACC is available at http://mpi.govt.nz/funding-and-programmes/forestry/sustainable-land-management-and-climate-change-research-programme/.