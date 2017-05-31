Eleven new houses a day to go up across Auckland

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 15:45

In the next three years, 12,000 new houses will be built across Auckland as the first stage of the Government’s Crown Building Project gets underway, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

These houses are part of the Government’s 34,000 new houses for Auckland to be built in the next ten years, announced by Ms Adams last month.

"Across 41 suburbs, 12,421 new houses will create more social, affordable and market houses in Auckland over the next three years - and works out to be on average roughly eleven houses built every day," Ms Adams says.

"These new houses will be built in suburbs across Auckland, in dozens of places like Takapuna, Onehunga, Manurewa, and Point Chevalier.

"The priority of this project is more social housing. A focus of our Crown Building Project is delivering 13,500 new social houses to future-proof Auckland. But we will also build 20,600 affordable and market housing to ensure a pathway for tenants to move into independent, affordable housing.

"Our focus is unashamedly on helping vulnerable Aucklanders, but for the social housing continuum to work well, there needs to be a functioning market of affordable private market options, particularly in the rental area."

At least 20 per cent across the Crown Building Project will be affordable housing aimed at first home buyers, which means they will be priced under the KiwiSaver HomeStart cap of $650,000.

"Good urban design means developments will be a mix of affordable and market houses, and social houses. This will integrate social housing and private housing to create diverse and vibrant neighbourhoods."