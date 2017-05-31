More compensation for acquired land

|
Landowners whose land is needed for public works will now be entitled to significantly more compensation in addition to the value of their property.
If your property is acquired for a public work, you’ll now receive up to $50,000 as additional compensation if the land includes your home. This was previously set at $2,000.
If your property doesn’t include your home, you could still receive up to 10 per cent of the value of the land acquired as additional compensation, up to $25,000. This is a new payment that hasn’t existed in the past.
Find out more: Amendments to the Public Works Act here: http://www.linz.govt.nz/crown-property/acquisition-and-disposal-land/public-works/amendments-public-works-act
