Game Animal Council appointments announced

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 17:47

Associate Conservation Minister Hon Peter Dunne today announced new appointments to the Game Animal Council (GAC). The GAC was established in 2013 for the management of game herds (deer, tahr, chamois and pigs) throughout New Zealand.

"I am pleased to announce that I am appointing three new members to the Council, Richard Burdon, Rachael Dean and Stephen Hall, who will join six sitting Councillors," said Mr Dunne.

The full Council membership is :

- Richard Burdon of Wanaka, with experience in commercial hunting and hunting-related tourism

- Rachael Dean of Cambridge, with experience in recreational Hunting

- Roger Duxfield, of Putaruru, with experience in hunting-related tourism

- Stephen Hall of New Plymouth, with experience in nature conservation

- Donald (Don) Hammond, of Rotorua, with experience in recreational hunting and forestry management

- Professor Geoffrey (Geoff) Kerr, of Christchurch, with experience in scientific disciplines relating to game animals

- Garry Ottmann, of Rangiora, with experience in game animal management

- Alexander (Alec) McIvor, of Rotorua, with experience in recreational hunting and kaitiakitanga

- Carol Watson, of Auckland, with experience in recreational hunting and hunting retail

"The new Council brings together a wide range skills, attributes, interests and time to govern the work of the GAC. As a national body, the new membership provides a diversity of skills , sector interests and geographical spread.

"I have also reappointed Don Hammond as chairperson of the Council. Don’s strong leadership, familiarity with the functions of the GAC and excellent relationship skills will, I believe, ensure the Council’s successful transition from its establishment phase to that of a fully functioning, self-supporting body that supports and advocates for the hunting sector.

"I would like to place on record my appreciation to retiring Council members Mark Brough, Steve McFall, Bill O’Leary, Terry Pierson and Roy Sloan for their service and contributions to the GAC over the last three years," said Mr Dunne.