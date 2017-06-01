Family planning a lost cause - Conservative Party

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 09:09

In spite of the disastrous outcomes of the Government funded Family Planning’s Sex Education programmes in schools, the government keeps pouring money into this black hole.

The NZ Family Violence Clearinghouse study reports that "Adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19 have the highest rates of intimate partner violence" compared to any other group in New Zealand. This age group accounts for 21% of women’s refuge clients.

What are our kids being taught at school? Sex, and to be broad minded in their understanding of what that means. Anything goes and it’s all about ME. Now we read that "up to 60 per cent of high school students have been in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship." Is it any wonder? A just released UK Study shows that less sex education has the best outcomes for students.

"Adolescence is a key time where we learn about how to have intimate relationships," Dr Beres said in the study.

"We want sex education out of schools and relationship education in. And we believe most parents do too. Intimate relationships are possible without sex. Sex in itself is not intimacy as can be seen by the figures in this report. Without intimate relationship it is always abusive," says Conservative Party Leader Leighton Baker.

It is time funding for Family Planning stopped completely and we engage NGOs who focus on healthy relationships to bring wholesome education to our kids. Quality of life is directly proportional to the quality of relationships. And that’s not just about ME.