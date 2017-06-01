New Chief Employment Court Judge appointed

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 09:47

Employment Court Judge Christina Inglis has been appointed Chief Judge of the Employment Court to replace Chief Judge Colgan who will retire in July, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today.

Judge Inglis was appointed to the Employment Court Bench in 2011, having previously been a District Court Judge. Prior to becoming a member of the judiciary, she was a Crown Counsel for many years and led the Crown Law Human Rights Team between 2007 and 2010. Her extensive litigation experience included numerous appearances in the Employment Court and the Employment Relations Authority.

She graduated with a Master of Arts with Honours from Canterbury University and a Master of Laws with Honours from Victoria University.

Mr Finlayson also acknowledged the commitment and fine work undertaken by Chief Judge Colgan since his appointment in 2005.

Chief Judge Inglis will take up her new position on 10 July 2017 and will be based in Wellington.