Government to invest extra $6m to support communities

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 10:54

The Government will invest $6 million over four years to support prosperous and more resilient communities, Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro says.

$1.5 million has been added to the Department of Internal Affairs baseline funding, which means the Community and Voluntary sector will receive a further $6 million in just four years with the additional funding set to continue after 2020/21.

"We want to partner with communities to help them achieve their aspirations, build on their strengths, increase community engagement, enhance local leadership and establish sustainable and measurable plans for their futures," says Mr Ngaro.

"Communities are often very aware of the opportunities for change within their own backyards and those solutions that will have the greatest impact.

"That’s why we’ve set aside a further $1 million every year for the next four years for the Community- Led Development Programme. This will allow us to support even more communities every year.

"The Government also recognises the significant contribution that volunteering makes to New Zealand.

"Volunteers contribute about $3.5 billion in labour every year which is why we’re doubling the amount of funding available under the Support for Volunteering fund from $500,000 to $1million every year for the next four years.

"We know that a strong and resilient community and voluntary sector contributes to a productive and competitive economy, and improved social outcomes for all New Zealanders, which is why we’ve amped up our investment in the sector."