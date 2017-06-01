Select Committee oral submission at noon today

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:14

Today at around noon, NZNO Industrial Organiser Carol Beaumont will present to the Justice and Electoral Select Committee on the Domestic Violence Victim’s Protection Bill.

NZNO is a large professional organisation with 48,000 members. The majority of its members are women and many will have themselves experienced domestic violence.

"Nurses deal with domestic violence in a number of ways - screening, support, treatment and prevention is part of their work. Nurses are often the first health professional victims of domestic violence engage with," Ms Beaumont explains.

"The provisions of the Bill will assist our members in their professional role by enabling them to assure victims of domestic violence of the ability to get support in the workplace.

"Being able to stay in paid work is important for victims of domestic violence for many reasons including retaining income and an environment of social support and connection.

"We are strongly in favour of workplace support provisions and will be raising them with employers in our collective bargaining," Ms Beaumont says.

Family Violence Prevention Coordinator at CCDHB and Chair of the Women’s Health Section and the NZNO Wellington Regional Council, Ann Simmons, is also speaking to The NZNO submission.