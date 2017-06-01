$7 million funding boost for Samoan tourism

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:50

New Zealand is to contribute $7.3 million towards boosting Samoan tourism, Prime Minister Bill English announced today.

Mr English announced the funding on the first day of a visit to Samoa to mark the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence.

"New Zealand and Samoa have deep and extensive ties and helping Samoa to develop its tourism industry is a way to further strengthen relations between our countries," Mr English says.

"Increasing tourism will increase economic growth and improve livelihoods in Samoa."

The funding will be used to promote Samoa as a tourist destination, provide additional training to tourism workers, and upgrade tourism sites and attractions on the main islands of Savai’i and Upolu.

This newly announced funding will supplement work to upgrade the Apia waterfront. New Zealand’s support will help redevelop the Savalalo Market, revamp the central Apia event space, and build a clock-tower boulevard. A seaside lookout and pedestrian boardwalks will improve access and flow to the foreshore.

"Increasing Samoa’s attractiveness as a tourist destination will create jobs and business opportunities, and connect communities and visitors with Samoan heritage and culture," Mr English says.

"Samoa has an enormous amount to offer international visitors, and New Zealand wants to help the tourism sector grow."