New protection for Central Otago wines

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:08

Waitaki MP and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean said protecting the names and places where Central Otago wines come from will be possible thanks to new legislation.

"Regional names like Central Otago are a key part of the New Zealand wine story and this new law will provide an additional level of protection for them.

"From next month, new legislation allowing winemakers to register the geographical origin of their product will come into force and it will be a significant boost for the Central Otago industry.

"This legislation is about promoting the long term future success and growth of the New Zealand wine industry.

"It will protect the Central Otago name, and others like it, and will provide a good platform for this region’s wine producers to promote their wines on the international stage.

"Registering regional names for our wine will reinforce the qualities and reputation of these products, allowing winemakers to safeguard what is special and precious about their area."

The legislation amends the Geographical Indications (Wines and Spirits) Registration Act, which was passed in 2006 but never brought into force, Mrs Dean said.