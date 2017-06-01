Parenting Resource helps kids get best start

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:08

Minister for Children Anne Tolley has today launched the Parenting Resource, a new website to help parents give their children the best start in life.

"This resource will help people develop effective parenting skills so they can provide loving, healthy environments where their children can grow into confident adults," says Mrs Tolley.

"It brings together a wide range of information, including practical resources, tips and academic research, and offers support right from pregnancy through to three years of age.

"Although anyone can use the website, it was developed specifically for those working with vulnerable families through Family Start.

"Drawing on the latest science, this resource ensures children and parents in the Family Start programme are receiving the best support possible, and that professionals have the tools they need to deal with difficult issues during home visits.

"Family Start is an intensive home visiting programme that provides tailored support early on to families whose children are at risk of poor education, health and social outcomes. We've seen proven results with the programme, which is why Budget 2017 invested $28.1 million to expand it nationwide."

The Parenting Resource has been developed in collaboration with Brainwave Trust Aotearoa and peer reviewed by researchers from Waikato University and Werry Workforce Wharaurau, University of Auckland.

The resource is available at: parentingresource.nz