New Corrections officers welcomed

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:28

Corrections Minister Louise Upston has welcomed more than 80 new frontline officers from all walks of life to Corrections following their graduation today.

The recruits, 54 men and 30 women, completed a 12-week training course to graduate at a ceremony in Wellington.

"I am grateful these men and women from all backgrounds, ethnicities and walks of life, have chosen to work with Corrections," Ms Upston says.

"This latest cohort includes a nurse, a chef, a competitive hockey player, a physiotherapist and a Hawaiian tour guide. The graduates have a range of skills from dealing with youth and people with mental health issues and disabilities to graphic design, hospitality, banking, carpentry, boat-building, psychology and criminology.

"It is great they’ve brought their experiences and skills to Corrections. As frontline officers, they can be positive role models for prisoners to help motivate them away from a life of crime," Ms Upston says

Former British Army Captain Thomas Platt, of Mt Eden Corrections Facility, was presented with the Minister’s Excellence Award to acknowledge the all-round excellence he displayed throughout training.

"As a member of the armed forces, Thomas completed tours in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He stood out as a leader and strategic thinker during his Corrections training," Ms Upston says.

"As with Corrections’ other recruits, I am delighted Thomas has brought his many skills to Corrections and I welcome these excellent, well-trained graduates to the team."