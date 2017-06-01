Hobsonville clocks up 1000th home

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:41

New Zealand’s biggest housing development at Hobsonville Point has marked its 1000th new home, Social Housing and Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams announced today.

Ms Adams was in Hobsonville Point today with Upper Harbour MP Paula Bennett to welcome the proud new owners of the 1000th house.

"The $3.5 billion Hobsonville Point development is delivering around one new home a day for Auckland. Already home to 3000 residents, it’s a significant development that’s changing Auckland’s urban landscape and providing much-needed houses for Auckland families," Ms Adams says.

"1000 homes are now completed and occupied, with another 630 under construction. Out of the properties already sold, 409 have been affordable homes - all of which were at or below $550,000.

"It’s by far New Zealand’s largest and fastest residential housing development.

"Over 4000 new homes will be built by the time the development is completed in 2023. Of these around 2780 will be delivered as part of the Government’s 34,000 new houses in Auckland under the Crown Building Project."

Hobsonville Point is a master-planned community on 167 hectares of land formerly an air force base. It’s being developed by Housing New Zealand subsidiary HLC into 4000 houses. The land was given Special Housing Area status in 2013, with earthworks consented a week later and now 1436 homes have been sold.

Community amenities include park, playgrounds, cycle ways, walking tracks, a Farmers Market, a new primary and secondary school, and a commuter ferry service to downtown Auckland. The visionary design and architecture has been recognised by numerous awards.