Budget 2017: $240m Auckland school property investment unveiled

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:43

The $240 million investment in Auckland school property under Budget 2017 will add significant capacity to the city’s education network, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Ms Kaye announced details of the investment this morning at Stonefields School, which will benefit from a significant investment as part of the overall package.

"This is another huge investment in schools in our fastest growing city, which follows on from $162 million for Auckland school property under last year’s Budget," says Ms Kaye.

"The $240 million will deliver four new schools, one major school expansion, the relocation of two special education schools, new roll growth and replacement classrooms and additional special education satellite units."

The investment in new schools includes:

- around $22 million for a new primary school in the Pukekohe Belmont area (planned roll of 350)

- around $25 million for a new primary school in the Orewa area (planned roll of 420)

- around $20 million for a new primary school in the Drury area (planned roll of 370)

- around $24 million for a new kura in Manurewa, to house Te Kura Kaupapa Maoro o Manurewa and Te Wharekura o Manurewa.

In addition, the package includes:

- around $20 million to carry out a phased expansion of Stonefields School (to eventually provide 450 additional student places)

- around $22 million for the co-location and rebuild of Carlson and Sunnydene special education schools on a new site

- $87 million for around 170 classrooms, including new and replacement classrooms

- $9 million for five new special education satellite units (to be built on the grounds of existing schools).

"The main focus of the investment unveiled today is creating extra capacity to support growth in Auckland," says Ms Kaye.

"In 2014, we announced an accelerated growth programme aimed at building nine new schools and additional classrooms to deliver an extra 17,000 student places in Auckland by 2019.

"So far, more than 8,000 of these additional student places have been delivered. The remaining places are all at various stages of delivery, from planning or design through to consenting and construction, and will be delivered by 2019.

"This latest package will provide a further 4000 student places on top of the 17,000 already announced, which means we’re now on-track to deliver an extra 21,000 student places in Auckland by 2021.

"We have now also announced all nine of the new schools pledged in 2014, with the additional four schools announced today adding to new primary schools in Hingaia South, Kumeu, Scott Point, Flat Bush South East and Ormiston Junior College."

Mr Macindoe says the Government’s investment in new infrastructure complements other initiatives aimed at ensuring Auckland’s school network will meet the demands of the city’s growing population.

"The Ministry of Education is now looking much further ahead, up to 30 years into the future, to identify where it may need land, and it’s also working more closely with local authorities and infrastructure providers to carry out planning for high-growth areas," says Mr Macindoe.

"This year’s Budget provides an additional $8 million to support the Ministry’s strategic planning capabilities, to enable them to better forecast and plan for future growth.

Mr Macindoe says the Government is committed to investing in the potential of all young people, and this is reflected in the diversity of learners who will benefit from the investment unveiled today.

"Special education schools and Maori-medium education all benefit from this package, reflecting the choice and inclusiveness inherent in our education system," says Mr Macindoe.

"This $240 million investment in Auckland schools is part of a $456.5 million investment overall in education infrastructure and associated operating costs as part of this year’s Budget."

Further announcements will be made about investments in school property under Budget 2017 in the coming weeks.