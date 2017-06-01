Budget 2017 invests in core services

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:46

Budget 2017 invests more than $32 million for increased health and safety in our aviation and maritime sectors, and to enhance policy advice for our dynamic and rapidly changing transport system, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says.

"The Government is investing $15.8 million in Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) and $3 million in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), to strengthen their health and safety roles on the water and in the air," Mr Bridges says.

The Health and Safety at Work Act placed greater responsibility on the CAA by making it the designated agency for the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act for the aviation sector.

"This new funding will enable the CAA to meet its responsibilities, ensure compliance, as well as providing more education and outreach to the sector," Mr Bridges says.

"New Zealand’s maritime industry is both diverse and geographically spread, with many small and large operators. MNZ will use this funding to provide maritime operators, masters and crew with information about Health and Safety at Work requirements and how they can improve their safety.

"This additional funding will also allow improved investigative and legal operations, to quickly detect and stop unsafe practices, and more effectively prosecute serious safety breaches in our maritime sector," Mr Bridges says.

The Government is investing $13 million more over the next 4 years in the Ministry of Transport, the Governments principal strategic adviser for transport policy.

"Our transport system is growing and becoming increasingly complex. This means Government needs the best possible advice on our growing investment in roads, rail and public transport as well as on the emerging technologies and disruptive technologies that are changing the way we view transport, both here and overseas," Mr Bridges says.

"We need to keep pace with this growth and change to maximise the benefits from these advancements.

"This funding will help ensure we are in the best shape possible to have a transport system that meets our aspirations today and in the future," Mr Bridges says.