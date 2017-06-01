Four new schools but three years too late - Hipkins

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 14:55

The Government’s announcement of four new schools in Auckland is three years too late, says Labour’s education spokesperson Chris Hipkins.

"Two years ago the Education Minister said the National Government’s 2014 election announcement to spend $350m on Auckland schools getting ahead of demand ‘provides for nine new Auckland schools by 2018.’

"Three years on and we’re still suffering from overcrowded classes and a lack of vision from the National Government.

"Nikki Kaye seems to think that simply announcing building locations is something to be proud of. It’s not. It’s an embarrassing admission of failure.

"Where are the nine new Auckland schools she promised for next year? Why has the Government failed to spend the $350m they promised three years ago - to get ahead of demand?

"The $240m announced today is not new money for a new idea. Its old school National trickery announcing funding they first announced in 2014 but failed to spend.

"Auckland schools are already struggling. A report last week showed 40 Auckland schools are over capacity and 130 are at risk of overcrowding.

"National is failing to deliver on their promises and they cannot be trusted for another three years. It’s time for a fresh approach.

"Labour will implement a comprehensive plan for school property to ease pressure on our schools, making sure every child has sufficient time with their teacher to reach their full potential," says Chris Hipkins.