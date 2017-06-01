New 72-unit transitional housing complex opens

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:52

A new $12 million transitional housing complex on Puhinui Road in Auckland will help house up to 560 families a year, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has announced.

The 72-unit building is part of the Government’s $354 million support to help 8600 families every year with transitional housing - 3660 of which will be in Auckland.

"This Government is working hard, alongside housing providers and NGOs, to ensure every person who needs temporary accommodation gets it. We’re on track to deliver 621 short-term houses in our biggest city this winter," Ms Adams says.

"Places like this modern, purpose-built complex are part of that. Built to modern standards, this complex has double-glazing and full insulation, and are designed to ensure maximum sun into bedrooms in winter.

"The tenants who will live here will be a mix - single parents with children, couples and people with disabilities. As of yesterday, 10 units have been tenanted - seven single parents with eight children between them, two single people and one couple. Feedback from the families is overwhelmingly positive."

Onsite management will be provided by Strive Community Trust, who will provide 24/7 support for tenants over their stay.

"Strive is a well-established organisation that is committed to providing services to address the social, economic and cultural needs of all the people who live in the communities they serve," Ms Adams says.

"The 8600 transitional housing places are just one part of our plan to support New Zealanders in need of housing, from urgent shelter to long-term social housing. We are also planning to increase the number of social houses from 66,000 today to 72,000 over the next three years."