Arresting the decline of native birds needs innovation - NZ First

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:09

The fact native birds have been on the decline since aerial use of 1080 poison began should show the government that it is not the answer, says New Zealand First.

"With 48 per cent of our native birds in serious trouble, according to the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, the government should invest in alternatives to 1080," says New Zealand First Spokesperson on Outdoor Recreation Richard Prosser.

"Using alternatives to 1080 will create jobs, and will end the poisoning of the land and native bush.

"The last extinction of a New Zealand native bird was in 1972. Given the government has been using 1080 for the last 60 years and now nearly half of our native birds are threatened, you have to wonder about the science.

"Department of Conservation monitoring has demonstrated that in every 1080 aerial poisoning operation, an average of 12% of kea die. This incredible loss to such a rare species is not justified.

"Bombing the land with such an indiscriminate poison as 1080 is clearly futile and damaging our clean, green image - and the commissioner is suggesting we use more?

"The only way we can protect our biodiversity and our native birds is by using innovative methods that create jobs, not by using lazy outdated ways," says Mr Prosser.