New learning space for Waimate High School

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:10

Associate Minister of Education Louise Upston today opened a new learning space at Waimate High School.

The school prioritised funding to upgrade one of its buildings to create three collaborative teaching spaces and modernise its infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT).

"It’s fantastic to see Waimate High School’s staff and board of trustees rising to the challenge of modern learning by improving its physical and ICT environment for its students and the wider community," Ms Upston says.

The school participated in the Government’s subsidised initiatives to connect to fibre and upgrade its ICT infrastructure. It is connected to the Managed Network which provides online educational content, and will soon participate in a programme to install wireless technology.

"The Government has made a significant investment in the roll-out of ultra-fast broadband and prioritisation of school connectivity and ICT infrastructure. It’s great to see these initiatives support the steps schools are taking to deliver innovative teaching and learning, enhance collaboration and extend learning opportunities beyond the classroom" Ms Upston says.

Waimate High School is a member of the Waimate Communities of Learning | KÄhui Ako, along with Makikihi School, Waihao Downs School, Waimate Centennial School, Waimate Main School, Waituna Creek School and Makikihi School.

The school is partnering with The Community Wireless Trust to create the Waimate District Digital Development Project, which aims to provide low cost access to high speed internet services in homes throughout the Waimate district.