Councillors 'break election promises' with hotel tax

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:56

Responding to Auckland Council’s decision to impose a targeted rate on accommodation providers, Jo Holmes, spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, says:

"Despite being elected on promises not to raise rates by more than 2%, Councillors today have totally ignored their pledges. This new tax is a continuation of the same ‘high rates, wasteful spending’ council Auckland ratepayers are tired of. Instead of tackling the waste that is ATEED, they took the easy option and created a dedicated tax to help fund it."

"What is worse is that this new rate is legally very risky. Phil Goff will now be using our money to try to defend it in Court."