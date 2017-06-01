Initialling of agreement for NZ Maori Arts and Craft Institute

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 17:13

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell along with the Whakarewarewa Joint Trust, initialled a vesting agreement today that will ultimately transfer ownership of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute from the Crown, to the iwi.

"This is an important step in strengthening the relationship between the Crown and Ngāti Whakaue and Wāhiao-Tūhourangi," Mr Flavell says.

"Iwi members have been instrumental in the operation and success of Te Puia and the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute.

"This has occurred by supporting the retention and development of Ahurea and Toi Māori, as well as providing training in whakairo and raranga," Mr Flavell says.

The land on which the Māori Arts and Craft Institute operates in the Whakarewarewa Valley - the Whakarewarewa Thermal Springs Reserve and Southern Arikikapakapa Reserve - was returned to iwi in 2009.

"This vesting agreement will complete the process of recognising the significant cultural, traditional, historical and spiritual association of Ngāti Whakaue and Wāhiao Tūhourangi with this area and Te Puia."

The initialling ceremony is the first step in finalising the vesting of Te Puia in the iwi. Following the initialling, relevant iwi members will have the opportunity to vote in support or opposition to the vesting through the endorsement process.

"The endorsement process is an important opportunity for iwi members to learn about the nature of the agreement, how the iwi groups will work together to provide a smooth transition to the new ownership, and understand the benefits of the agreement."

At the conclusion of the endorsement process, an official signing of the Vesting Agreement will take place.

The agreement also ensures the pan-iwi cultural functions provided by the Māori Arts and Craft Institute in training the next generation of carvers, weavers and sculptors will continue.