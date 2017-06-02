Talks must address the climate crisis - Oil Free Wellington

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:05

Climate justice group Oil Free Wellington is challenging the Prime Minister Bill English to raise the subject of the biggest threat to the Pacific when he meets with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson next week.

Spokesperson Michelle Ducat says, "Bill English needs to tell the US Secretary of State that runaway climate change is the biggest threat we face in the Pacific region. It is far bigger than the threat posed by terrorism or North Korea"

"Our Pacific neighbours face rising seas and salt water encroachment - and we all face the uncertainty of extreme weather events."

"This discussion is even more important given Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement.""Both the USA and New Zealand governments are moving in the wrong direction. Even before his decision to abandon the Paris climate agreement, Trump had an appalling record on the climate. He plans to open up more land to oil and gas exploration - and has approved the Keystone and Dakota pipelines. Meanwhile the New Zealand government is opening up more land and sea to oil and gas exploration every year."

Current estimates show that in order to prevent catastrophic climate change more than half of the current fossil fuel reserves must be left in the ground.

Oil Free Wellington has no confidence that former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson and the rest of the Trump administration will ever take climate change seriously. We are in full support of 350 Aotearoa's call for a rally at parliament to unwelcome Tillerson and we send solidarity to all groups and people organising for peace, climate justice and in opposition to the Trump administration's destructive policies.

"Both governments need to understand that if they do not halt fossil fuel exploration and work towards a just solution to climate change then they will face a growing movement for climate justice."

Anyone interested in attending the rally should click on this link http://act.350.org/signup/rex-tillerson-nz