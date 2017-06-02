NZ to provide funding for mine clearance in Afghanistan

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:32

New Zealand will provide $750,000 to support landmine clearance in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

"New Zealand has a long history of involvement in Afghanistan, including support for renewable energy and agriculture projects, as well as the deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force to Bamyan," Mr Brownlee says.

"The funding, announced today, will see about $750,000 given to the United Nations Mine Action Service.

"The programme helps to support Afghanistan’s innocent citizens who strive towards peaceful lives.

"Long-term sustainable development in Afghanistan will depend on stabilising the security situation. This is why it’s important to contribute to landmine clearance and mine risk education.

"Through our NZDF and our development assistance, New Zealand has made a major investment in the future of Afghanistan.

"We will continue to be part of international efforts to stabilise the country and support its people as the security situation improves," Mr Brownlee says.