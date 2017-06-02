Government accused of ignoring childcare teachers

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:40

Government send a clear message to Childcare Centre Teachers - "You’re not worth it!"

Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds said today (2nd June 2017) he was appalled by the Government decision to increase kindergarten teacher pay rates by 2% AND pay kindy teacher Practicing Certificate costs.

The Teachers Union NZEI and Government yesterday signed off on the re-negotiation of the Kindergarten Collective Employment Agreement. A feature of the re-negotiation is another increase in kindergarten teacher pay rates, the fourth since funding was cut for early childhood education services since 2011. Since that time, the government has increased kindergarten funding for three previous teacher pay increases, all while it refused to increase the rates paid to teacher-led education and care centres.

"I don’t decry kindergartens for achieving this increase. The whole sector continues to suffer under the government’s draconian funding policies. Everyone in the sector is struggling with no increases to the per-child rate of funding since 2011 and for a few years before that!" Mr Reynolds said.

"Up until 2011, the government, when they increased kindergarten teacher pay rates, also increased the funding for education and care centres so that pay parity for teachers doing the same job could be maintained across the sector." That stopped in 2011 and hasn’t been re-introduced since.

To add insult to injury, at a time when the Education Council is proposing to increase teacher practicing certificate costs by 143%, government offers to fund this expense for kindergarten teachers.

"Clearly this government doesn’t give a stuff about childcare centres or their teaching staff.

Even though the teachers are performing much the same job."

The Early Childhood Council wrote to then Minister of Education Hekia Parata in late 2016 asking for an assurance that the government would avoid increasing kindergarten teacher pay rates and in so doing increase the disparity between teachers in the early childhood education sector through its influence. Either that, or share a similar increase with the education and care childcare centre sector to maintain some assemblance of parity. Not only has the government refused to acknowledge this, but seriously thumbed its nose at teachers in childcare centres throughout the country.

