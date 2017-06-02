Lawyers appointed to Queen's Counsel

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 10:44

Thirteen lawyers have been appointed Queen’s Counsel this year, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson QC announced today.

They are:

- Auckland - John Dixon, Suzanne Robertson, Rachael Reed, Paul Borich, Adam Ross, Jennifer Cooper, Simon Mount, Andrew Barker, Greg Blanchard, Campbell Walker;

- Tauranga - Grant Brittain;

- Wellington -James Every-Palmer, Tony Angelo.

"The appointment to the rank of Queen’s Counsel recognises individuals who have excelled at the highest level of law," Mr Finlayson said. "I am pleased to be able to announce the newest silks to be admitted to the inner bar.

"Professor Tony Angelo of Wellington has been appointed under the Royal Prerogative in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the law, particularly to legal education and to constitutional development in the South Pacific."

Appointments of Queen’s Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice.