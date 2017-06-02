New Zealander appointed to senior UN role

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 11:16

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today welcomed the appointment of a New Zealander to an important role at the United Nations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed the appointment of New Zealander Jan Beagle to the position of Under-Secretary-General for Management for a term of four years.

"This is a significant role with the United Nations given the new Secretary-General‘s reform priorities. It is one of a handful of very senior roles within the UN Secretariat," Mr Brownlee says.

"As the Secretary-General noted in making the appointment, Ms Beagle has had a distinguished career in the United Nations serving in a number of high-level roles in New York and Geneva, most recently as the Deputy Executive Director of UN AIDS.

"This appointment is a tribute to Ms Beagle’s abilities and her excellent performance in the United Nations.

"I’d like to congratulate Ms Beagle on her new role and we look forward to working with her," Mr Brownlee says.